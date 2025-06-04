UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.05% of Leonardo DRS worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

DRS opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Leonardo DRS announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 26,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $870,408.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,825.40. This represents a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $290,765.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,281.40. This represents a 33.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,354 shares of company stock worth $3,019,773. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

