UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,168. This represents a 51.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,062.88. This represents a 70.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,176 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.9%

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

