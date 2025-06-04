UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,299 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Peloton Interactive worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $5,277,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,735.05. The trade was a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,151 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $260,571.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,150.40. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,435 shares of company stock worth $4,761,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

