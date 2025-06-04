UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 13,150 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vestis by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vestis by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 980,303 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vestis by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,687 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,691,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 382,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vestis stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $843.41 million, a PE ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.81 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, COO William J. Seward bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,862 shares in the company, valued at $815,270.26. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 314,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,771.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,803,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 880,675 shares of company stock worth $5,271,632. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

