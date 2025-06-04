UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.23% of Argan worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Argan by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after purchasing an additional 116,783 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Argan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 529,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,502,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Argan by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,869,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Argan by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,475,000 after buying an additional 80,844 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.83. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $219.00.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGX

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other Argan news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $238,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,400.64. This trade represents a 16.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $725,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,264.88. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,133. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.