UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 21,821 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.73. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.35 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

