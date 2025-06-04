UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 22,031 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 592,070 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 6,127,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 553,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,733,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,205,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $11,194,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,784,790. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $1,611,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,375.68. This represents a 26.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,246 shares of company stock worth $4,061,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.79.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.