UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 23,145 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TowneBank by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,843,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

TOWN opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

