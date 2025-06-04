UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 32,617 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.12% of Alkami Technology worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,027 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $78,878,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,772,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after buying an additional 1,134,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after buying an additional 1,055,828 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.9%

ALKT opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $577,551.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,031.80. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph P. Payne purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $249,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,558.88. This represents a 63.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $785,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

About Alkami Technology

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

