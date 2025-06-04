UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626,172 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Tanger by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tanger by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tanger by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Tanger Increases Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 139.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

