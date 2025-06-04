UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,186,530 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $241,445 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

IRT stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

