UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,649,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 91,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.33. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Insider Activity

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

