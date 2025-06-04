UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,502 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,438 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFST. UBS Group raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ LFST opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,689. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.