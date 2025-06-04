UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in SharkNinja by 1,078.5% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $3,887,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SN opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

