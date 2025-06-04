UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,917 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,108,000 after buying an additional 4,085,648 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after buying an additional 2,779,615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $15,268,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $8,080,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,002.52. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

