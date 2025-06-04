UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.22% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

