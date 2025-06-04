UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.15% of Transocean worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 859,214 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Transocean by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,706,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 324,955 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,880 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Transocean by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,801 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,675 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 446,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $809,135.43. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.