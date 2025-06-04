UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in IES by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Stock Up 2.9%

IESC opened at $271.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.57. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

