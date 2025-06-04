UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.14% of AvePoint worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AvePoint by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 161,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $528,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,704,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

