UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,634,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after buying an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 124,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.09. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

