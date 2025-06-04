UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.44% of Xerox worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

XRX stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $628.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.95%.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,171.12. This trade represents a 570.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak purchased 22,300 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 382,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,340.16. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,300 shares of company stock worth $364,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

