UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239,528 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 545,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,257,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,735,000 after buying an additional 193,340 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,671,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,272. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

