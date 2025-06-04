UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Griffon worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,406,000 after buying an additional 177,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,582,000 after acquiring an additional 236,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after purchasing an additional 159,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 95,382.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 623,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.17. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. The business had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Griffon

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.