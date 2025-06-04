UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

