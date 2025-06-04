UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,720. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.5%

BANF stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.78.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BancFirst to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

