UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Triumph Financial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,962.25. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra A. Bradford bought 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.39 per share, with a total value of $74,480.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,357.72. The trade was a 81.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,008 shares of company stock worth $208,380 in the last ninety days. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TFIN. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 1.27. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

