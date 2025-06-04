UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Knowles by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 93,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knowles

Knowles Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.