UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Knowles by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 93,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
