UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,031 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of LendingClub worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,190.30. The trade was a 12.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $55,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,553.30. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $215,198 over the last 90 days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LC

LendingClub Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.35. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.