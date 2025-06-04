UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $24.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

