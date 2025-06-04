UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 13,970 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.28% of NetScout Systems worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,118,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 448,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,417,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,951.44. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems



NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

