UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 20,779 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.09% of Schneider National worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 780.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,453,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Schneider National Stock Up 2.3%

SNDR stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

