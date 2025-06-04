UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 36,181 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Legend Biotech worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4,296.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

