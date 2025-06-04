UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 3,650 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 3.4%

ROCK stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $153,738.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,061.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.