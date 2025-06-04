UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 54,387 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR Voyix

In other news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of VYX opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

