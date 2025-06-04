UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 8,553 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,708,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $21,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 441,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $10,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

