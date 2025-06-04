UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.28% of Fortrea worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fortrea by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 126,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,787,000.

Fortrea Stock Up 12.1%

FTRE stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $419.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Further Reading

