UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.17% of J&J Snack Foods worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $111.11 and a 52-week high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.01 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.