UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.17% of J&J Snack Foods worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.5%
NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $111.11 and a 52-week high of $180.80.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.01 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
