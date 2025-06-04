UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,177 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ArcBest worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $129.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

