UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 169,549 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,549 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

Insider Activity

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares in the company, valued at $405,650,039.66. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

