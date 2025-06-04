UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 71,180 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,180 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.30% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,250. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $961,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,199.02. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,709. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.0%

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

