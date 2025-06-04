UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,758,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,604,000 after acquiring an additional 653,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,683 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,345,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after buying an additional 189,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

