UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PPC stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $6.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Santander assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

