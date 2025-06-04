Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

