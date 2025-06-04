Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.14% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ichor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 111,337 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ichor by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ichor by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 250,383 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $593.69 million, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

