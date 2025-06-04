Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.25% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. Wall Street Zen cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 3.0%

MSBI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.77%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Stories

