Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 16,400 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,301,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,238,000 after acquiring an additional 156,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,232 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,638,000 after purchasing an additional 251,535 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 10,167,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 442,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,515,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,563,000 after buying an additional 3,159,603 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,799,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,501,538.17. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,077,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,307.15. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,223,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,035 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

