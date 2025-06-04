Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 17,144 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 750,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,420,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

