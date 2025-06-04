Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 20,141 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

