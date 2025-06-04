Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 21,366 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,470.37. The trade was a 9.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 2.1%

Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 98.67%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

