Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 2,450 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $140.12. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.34 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVT

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.